Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Shares Up 6.2%

Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) shares shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.55, 373,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 975,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZSAN. ValuEngine raised Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research note on Saturday, August 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.62.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zosano Pharma Corp will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Aisling Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 900.0% during the second quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 16,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 118.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 957,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 519,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 17.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 55,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.37% of the company’s stock.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

