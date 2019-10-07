$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.12. CareDx reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 800%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $31.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 47.53% and a negative net margin of 38.29%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDNA. BidaskClub upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on CareDx from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 price objective on CareDx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ:CDNA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.37. The stock had a trading volume of 630,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,818. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 0.92. CareDx has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $41.27.

In other CareDx news, CEO Peter Maag sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $1,442,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,931,773.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,786,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 102.9% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 526,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,948,000 after acquiring an additional 267,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1,227.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 30,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

