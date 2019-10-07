$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect that Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) will report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.46. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.73 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,073,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $6,438,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $19,202,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $4,457,000. Institutional investors own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MNRL traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $19.39. The company had a trading volume of 139,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,115. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.35. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $23.29.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.