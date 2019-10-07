$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) will report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.46. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.73 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,073,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $6,438,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $19,202,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $4,457,000. Institutional investors own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MNRL traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $19.39. The company had a trading volume of 139,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,115. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.35. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $23.29.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

