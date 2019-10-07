$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to report earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Incyte’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.55. Incyte reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.37. Incyte had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $529.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Incyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.05.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 959 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $76,633.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,183 shares of company stock valued at $9,094,694 in the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Incyte by 49.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Incyte in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.87. The company had a trading volume of 650,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,509. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.30 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

