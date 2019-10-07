-$0.67 EPS Expected for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) will announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Diamond Offshore Drilling’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the lowest is ($0.72). Diamond Offshore Drilling posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 157.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling will report full year earnings of ($2.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.68). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.46 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 32.78% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on DO. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $9.00 price objective on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $7.00 price objective on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.49.

In related news, CFO Scott Lee Kornblau sold 5,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $50,567.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1,527.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,663,777 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $23,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,074 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 69.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,597 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 812,237 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the second quarter worth approximately $5,528,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 221.7% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 738,815 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 509,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 48.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,476,851 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $13,100,000 after purchasing an additional 481,475 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE DO traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,321,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,830. The company has a market capitalization of $707.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $20.85.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

