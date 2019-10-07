$0.69 EPS Expected for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. National Retail Properties posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.25). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.14% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NNN shares. ValuEngine downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 target price on National Retail Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

In other National Retail Properties news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $94,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,329.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 39,522 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 19,622 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NNN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.99. 653,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,014. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.00. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $57.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

