11,910 Shares in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Purchased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in H & R Block by 92.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,596,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687,319 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in H & R Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,107,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,235,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,509,000 after buying an additional 1,506,977 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,583,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,697,000 after buying an additional 1,094,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,129,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,685,000 after buying an additional 1,038,515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HRB stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $23.66. 155,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,134,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. H & R Block Inc has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $29.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.24.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.03. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 305.29%. The company had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H & R Block Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HRB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of H & R Block from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of H & R Block from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of H & R Block from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. H & R Block presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

