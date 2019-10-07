$2.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) will post $2.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Celgene’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.93 and the lowest is $2.65. Celgene posted earnings of $2.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Celgene will report full-year earnings of $10.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.67 to $11.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $13.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Celgene.

Get Celgene alerts:

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 89.93% and a net margin of 32.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share.

CELG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho lowered Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Celgene has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELG traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,454,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,116,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.69. Celgene has a fifty-two week low of $58.59 and a fifty-two week high of $100.19.

In related news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $1,114,185.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,957.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELG. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Celgene by 277.8% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Celgene by 212.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Celgene during the first quarter worth $29,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Celgene by 109.9% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Celgene during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celgene (CELG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.