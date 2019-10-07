$289.80 Million in Sales Expected for ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) will report $289.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $285.90 million and the highest is $293.70 million. ICU Medical posted sales of $327.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.13. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. ICU Medical’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $185.00 price target on shares of ICU Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ICU Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.00.

NASDAQ:ICUI traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,536. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $151.01 and a 12-month high of $284.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.47.

In other news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total transaction of $59,446.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,529.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total transaction of $462,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,474.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,317 shares of company stock valued at $864,931 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,478,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $876,365,000 after acquiring an additional 640,425 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,573,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,825,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $711,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140,123 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,522,000 after acquiring an additional 122,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,876,000 after acquiring an additional 93,904 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

