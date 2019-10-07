$3.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) to post sales of $3.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $3.93 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported sales of $3.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full-year sales of $15.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.99 billion to $15.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.30 billion to $15.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GT. ValuEngine upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 16,136 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,694,000. Natixis lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 304.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 503,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 378,536 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 245,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $13.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,625,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195,101. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

