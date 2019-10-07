$313.70 Million in Sales Expected for IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) will report $313.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for IBERIABANK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $310.60 million to $318.10 million. IBERIABANK reported sales of $312.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBERIABANK will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IBERIABANK.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $315.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.34 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBKC. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of IBERIABANK to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens set a $89.00 target price on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IBERIABANK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $335,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,352.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $1,068,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,292,208.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,584,943. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKC. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK during the second quarter worth approximately $341,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,236,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,794,000 after acquiring an additional 569,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

IBKC traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.81. 1,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. IBERIABANK has a one year low of $60.82 and a one year high of $83.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

