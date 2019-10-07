$32.89 Million in Sales Expected for Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will post $32.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.64 million and the lowest is $32.46 million. Dynagas LNG Partners posted sales of $31.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year sales of $128.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $127.00 million to $129.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $132.01 million, with estimates ranging from $129.12 million to $134.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $30.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.57 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 2.37%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley set a $2.30 price objective on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dynagas LNG Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Dynagas LNG Partners at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.64. 279,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,728. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $9.05.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

