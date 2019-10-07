$38.22 Million in Sales Expected for Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) to report $38.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.40 million. Ooma posted sales of $32.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year sales of $148.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $148.08 million to $148.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $163.41 million, with estimates ranging from $160.91 million to $166.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.64 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 46.20% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

OOMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ooma from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America downgraded Ooma from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup downgraded Ooma from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

NYSE OOMA traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $11.04. 48,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,132. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.94 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.86. Ooma has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $16.72.

In other Ooma news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 21,233 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $265,837.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 4,267 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $51,204.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,500 shares of company stock worth $901,091. Company insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ooma during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ooma by 99,100.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ooma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

