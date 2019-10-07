$5.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) will announce $5.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Westrock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.31 billion. Westrock reported sales of $4.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Westrock will report full-year sales of $18.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.36 billion to $19.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.26 billion to $19.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Westrock.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. UBS Group set a $44.00 target price on Westrock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Westrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westrock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

In other Westrock news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 103,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,914,570.00. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 20,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $796,924.04. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,427 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,236. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Westrock by 1.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Westrock by 8.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Westrock by 60.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Westrock by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Westrock by 47.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,585,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,049. Westrock has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.62.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

