$591.35 Million in Sales Expected for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) to post sales of $591.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Five analysts have issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $530.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $651.60 million. Cimarex Energy reported sales of $591.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $4.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $546.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.90 million. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 25.66%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XEC shares. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,205,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,530,000 after buying an additional 1,061,331 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,937,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,588,000 after purchasing an additional 953,479 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,115,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,646,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,979,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $487,836,000 after purchasing an additional 494,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEC stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $46.63. 1,397,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,267,060. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.52 and a 200-day moving average of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $101.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.81%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

