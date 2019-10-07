AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of AAON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. AAON presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of AAON traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $45.29. 102,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.91 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.64. AAON has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $53.27.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $119.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.42 million. AAON had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AAON will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott M. Asbjornson sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $1,047,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 869,267 shares in the company, valued at $43,376,423.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $201,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,834.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AAON by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,114,000 after purchasing an additional 44,527 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,292,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,066,000 after buying an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 2.6% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,635,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,061,000 after buying an additional 40,855 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,291,000 after buying an additional 26,154 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 514,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after buying an additional 12,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

