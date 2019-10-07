Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

ABT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.38.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,290,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,433. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $65.44 and a one year high of $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $143.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.63.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $4,020,821.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,322,860.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Randel William Woodgrift sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $5,720,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,346,631.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,497 shares of company stock worth $15,701,810 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 25.0% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 91.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,454,239 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $122,138,000 after purchasing an additional 694,262 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 203,419 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

