Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Adamera Minerals Corp (CVE:ADZ)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 24000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 million and a PE ratio of -3.00.

About Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ)

Adamera Minerals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in the United States. It also explores for silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Flag Hill, and Talisman properties located in Washington, the United States.

