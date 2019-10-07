Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AGYS has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group set a $28.00 price objective on Agilysys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Agilysys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilysys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.23. 95,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.02. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $28.50.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $38.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.92 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilysys will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 11,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $254,137.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jebaseelan Kingsley acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,611.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $572,970 over the last 90 days. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 161.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,296,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,367 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 301.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 67,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,448,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

