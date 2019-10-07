Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $532.79 Million

Analysts expect Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) to post $532.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $520.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $548.63 million. Air Lease posted sales of $450.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.17). Air Lease had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

In other news, insider Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 507,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $19,590,499.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,334,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,498,204.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 5,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $222,624.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,308,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,542,642.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 911,649 shares of company stock worth $35,904,901. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AL. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,541,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,318,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,515,000 after acquiring an additional 522,002 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,210,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,565,000 after acquiring an additional 426,051 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,560,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 13,932.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after acquiring an additional 351,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AL traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,393. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.19. Air Lease has a twelve month low of $28.13 and a twelve month high of $46.04. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 11.30%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

