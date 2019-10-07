Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Shares Down 2.7%

Alfa Laval AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.26 and last traded at $19.26, 1,413 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 10,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.52.

Alfa Laval Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALFVF)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The company's fluid handling systems include automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

