Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ABTX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a $38.00 target price on shares of Allegiance Bancshares and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.82.

ABTX stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.22. 64,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,195. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.39. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $43.45.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Moulton sold 2,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $67,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,281.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $137,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,468 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,960.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,546 shares of company stock worth $4,034,576 over the last three months. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 58.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,924,000 after buying an additional 396,835 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 25.6% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 408,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,628,000 after buying an additional 83,226 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 171,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,725,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,270,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

