Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of AESE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.01. 17,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,178. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $10.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.99.

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.