Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$36.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark downgraded Altus Group from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of TSE:AIF traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$39.39. 43,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,254. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.50, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.55. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of C$21.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.29.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$153.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Altus Group will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -645.16%.

In other news, Director Alex Probyn sold 8,488 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.15, for a total value of C$323,817.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,263,032.05. Also, Director Robert G. Courteau sold 41,250 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.87, for a total value of C$1,562,050.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,431,127.82.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

