Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.72

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.72 and traded as high as $7.76. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 1,021 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 766.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 78.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 65,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 28,923 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 242,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 67,825 shares in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

