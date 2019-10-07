Amazing Energy Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:AMAZ) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co. (OTCMKTS:AMAZ) shares rose 16.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14, approximately 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 32,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16.

About Amazing Energy Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:AMAZ)

Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration, development and production of oil and gas in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The Company is also engaged in the production and sale of oil and natural gas. The Company is developing resource potential from the Queens formation.

