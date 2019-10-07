Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1,480.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $2,350.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,256.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $15.23 on Wednesday, reaching $1,739.65. 2,281,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.38, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.54. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,784.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,848.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,759.03, for a total value of $4,397,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,590,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,847.51, for a total transaction of $5,173,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,475,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,514 shares of company stock valued at $56,347,835 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 27.6% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 20.6% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

