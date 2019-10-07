American Superconductor (AMSC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

American Superconductor (NASDAQ: AMSC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/2/2019 – American Superconductor was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/30/2019 – American Superconductor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

9/24/2019 – American Superconductor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/18/2019 – American Superconductor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

9/11/2019 – American Superconductor was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/6/2019 – American Superconductor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

8/16/2019 – American Superconductor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

8/8/2019 – American Superconductor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.73. 5,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,672. American Superconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $169.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.50.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 48.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 269.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,221,000 after acquiring an additional 960,760 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in American Superconductor by 55.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 415,286 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in American Superconductor by 2.1% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,099,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 22,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Superconductor by 14.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after acquiring an additional 110,545 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in American Superconductor by 5.3% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 564,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 28,272 shares during the period. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

