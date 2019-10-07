AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.60.

AMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 target price on AMN Healthcare Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

AMN traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.70. 5,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,805. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $45.04 and a 52 week high of $65.81.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $535.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $42,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan R. Salka sold 45,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $2,295,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,473,573.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 824,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,843,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

