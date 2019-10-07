Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $5.00 price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

NYSE:AMRX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.14. 995,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,488. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.27.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun bought 1,642,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $4,992,592.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew S. Boyer bought 66,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $192,664.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,788,966 shares of company stock worth $5,377,057 over the last ninety days. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 790.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

