Analysts Anticipate State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the highest is $1.57. State Street posted earnings of $1.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year earnings of $5.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow State Street.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. State Street had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on STT shares. ValuEngine raised State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 target price on State Street and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on State Street from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on State Street from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

STT traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $56.28. 1,707,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,833. State Street has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $87.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

In other news, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.43 per share, for a total transaction of $353,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,461.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.75 per share, for a total transaction of $86,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,670.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $577,375 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,683,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,332 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in State Street by 34.2% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 20,398,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,143,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,360 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in State Street by 24.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,962,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,171 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in State Street by 1.0% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,636,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,777,000 after acquiring an additional 26,230 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in State Street by 9.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,149,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,482,000 after acquiring an additional 188,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Story: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Street (STT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.