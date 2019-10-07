Analysts Expect Reeds, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Reeds, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Reeds’ earnings. Reeds reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reeds will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.21) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Reeds.

Reeds (NASDAQ:REED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Reeds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of REED stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.83. 436,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,336. Reeds has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Reeds Company Profile

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

