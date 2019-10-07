Analysts Expect TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2019

Equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) will announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. TJX Companies posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America set a $65.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cowen set a $62.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners set a $62.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 117,767 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 153,774 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Bank boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 56,348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 412,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $22,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,769 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.73. 3,813,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,995,168. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $57.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.69 and its 200 day moving average is $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Earnings History and Estimates for TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

