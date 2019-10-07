Analysts Set Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Price Target at $16.50

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on FENC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $4.67. 11,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,735. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $8.25.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $215,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 229,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 55,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Read More: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.