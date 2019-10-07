Analysts Set J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) Target Price at $1.56

J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.42.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on J C Penney in a report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Javier G. Teruel acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $295,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,443,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,571,695.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle Wlazlo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $59,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000,100 shares in the company, valued at $590,059. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,830,000 shares of company stock worth $1,125,700 in the last ninety days. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in J C Penney in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in J C Penney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in J C Penney by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 147,626 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,247 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in J C Penney by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 169,140 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in J C Penney by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 229,513 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 121,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,974,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,409,888. J C Penney has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The department store operator reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.14. J C Penney had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. J C Penney’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J C Penney will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J C Penney Company Profile

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

