Analysts Set LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target at $37.00

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LPSN. Oppenheimer raised their price target on LivePerson from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on LivePerson from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get LivePerson alerts:

NASDAQ:LPSN traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.87. The stock had a trading volume of 308,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.78. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $16.98 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.30 and a beta of 1.03.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.11). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that LivePerson will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $680,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 2,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $84,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $574,423 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 269.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.