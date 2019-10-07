Analysts Set OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Target Price at $41.56

Shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.56.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of OneMain from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $56.00 target price on shares of OneMain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 70,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

OMF stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.41. The company had a trading volume of 400,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,522. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.37. OneMain has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $43.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.69.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.08 million. OneMain had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 19.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

