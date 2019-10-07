Analysts Set Relx PLC (LON:REL) Target Price at GBX 1,883

Relx PLC (LON:REL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,883 ($24.60).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Relx from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,123 ($27.74) to GBX 2,178 ($28.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,880 ($24.57) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of REL stock traded up GBX 34.50 ($0.45) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The stock had a trading volume of 3,297,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,990,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.02, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. Relx has a 1 year low of GBX 1,466.50 ($19.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,027 ($26.49). The stock has a market cap of $36.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,914.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,836.27.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

