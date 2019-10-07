ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.67

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.67 and last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 2453478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.35.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 2.10.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $343.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 795,100 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $10,996,233.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William B. Ridenour sold 10,846 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $149,891.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 929,912 shares of company stock worth $12,726,270 over the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ANGI Homeservices by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ANGI Homeservices by 1,495.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. 13.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

