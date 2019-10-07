Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Shares Down 16.7%

Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.35, approximately 517,900 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 242% from the average daily volume of 151,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

FUV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Arcimoto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Arcimoto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $51.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.40.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 176.81% and a negative net margin of 65,833.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcimoto Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arcimoto stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Arcimoto as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcimoto Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.