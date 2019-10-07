Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ARDS. Northland Securities set a $22.00 price objective on Aridis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group set a $25.00 price target on Aridis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Laidlaw set a $15.00 price target on Aridis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of ARDS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,231. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $60.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.19). Aridis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.52% and a negative return on equity of 130.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

