Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ACBI. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.15. 53,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.44.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACBI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

Read More: Candlestick

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.