aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.01

aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.01 and traded as high as $3.35. aTyr Pharma shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

LIFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup set a $4.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. aTyr Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIFE. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 67,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 41,271 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,845,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 305,314 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,779,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 33,702 shares during the period.

About aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

