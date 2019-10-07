AurumCoin Price Hits $9.96 on Major Exchanges (AU)

AurumCoin (CURRENCY:AU) traded 51.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. AurumCoin has a total market cap of $2.97 million and approximately $1,995.00 worth of AurumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AurumCoin has traded down 55.5% against the US dollar. One AurumCoin coin can currently be bought for $9.96 or 0.00126071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Cryptohub and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AurumCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00194174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.00 or 0.01030692 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00029251 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00090792 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AurumCoin Coin Profile

AurumCoin’s total supply is 298,408 coins. AurumCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AurumCoin’s official website is www.aurumcoin.com.

Buying and Selling AurumCoin

AurumCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AurumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AurumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AurumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AurumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AurumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.