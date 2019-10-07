Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Autohome Inc. offers an online destination for automobile consumers primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com delivers content to automobile buyers and owners. It also offers advertising services; dealer subscription services; used automobile listings services; automobile dealer subscription services as well as operates automotive aftermarket services platform and real-time feedback on the service providers. Autohome Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

ATHM has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Autohome in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. CLSA set a $120.00 target price on Autohome and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho began coverage on Autohome in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $84.10 target price on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Autohome in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 target price on Autohome and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Autohome currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.51.

ATHM stock traded down $2.50 on Wednesday, reaching $82.15. 271,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,987. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.38. Autohome has a one year low of $61.43 and a one year high of $117.99. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Autohome had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autohome will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

