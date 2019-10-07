AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVIVA PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of AVVIY stock opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. AVIVA PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.211 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. AVIVA PLC/ADR’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

About AVIVA PLC/ADR

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

