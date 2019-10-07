Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AX. ValuEngine upgraded Axos Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point upgraded Axos Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley set a $33.00 target price on Axos Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of Axos Financial stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.74. 125,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,258. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average is $28.21. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $36.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.58 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,335,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 675,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,410,000 after buying an additional 57,599 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

