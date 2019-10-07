Ball (NYSE:BLL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BLL has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Ball from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.71.

Ball stock traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $72.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,169,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,064. Ball has a one year low of $42.24 and a one year high of $81.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ball will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $675,942.54. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 437,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,087,749.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $716,267.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 438,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,553,274.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,974 shares of company stock worth $10,688,411. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLL. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Ball by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 663.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Ball by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

