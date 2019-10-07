Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.50 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.03. 299,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,230. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average is $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.45. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $33.45.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.95 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXS. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

