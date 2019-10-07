Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baozun Inc. offers digital and e-commerce service primarily in China. The Company’s services include website design, development and hosting, information technology infrastructure, customer service, warehousing and logistics services as well as digital marketing. Baozun Inc. is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Baozun in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.20 target price on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on Baozun in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Baozun in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.24.

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.91. 586,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.77. Baozun has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $56.47.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Baozun will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Baozun by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 46,740 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at $2,268,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at $978,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Baozun by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 597,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,836,000 after acquiring an additional 97,023 shares during the last quarter. 66.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

